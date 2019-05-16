Sachin Tendulkar has a witty reply to ICC trolling him with umpire Steve Bucknor’s photo

On Saturday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar remembered his childhood days with Vinod Kambli as he posted a video on his Twitter handle where he can be seen bowling to Kambli during nets at Tendulkar-Middlesex Global Academy Camp in Navi Mumbai.

The master blaster bowled a few leg spinners to Kambli but also overstepped as the academy kids pointed out in the video. International Cricket Council (ICC) saw this as an opportunity to have a banter with Tendulkar by posting a photo of umpire Steve Bucknor signaling a no ball.

During Tendulkar’s career, Bucknor made a few controversial decisions by raising his finger when the former was clearly not out. But, the 46-year-old refrained from showing dissent in the age when DRS (Decision Review System) was not introduced.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) mentor had the perfect reply to ICC pointing out that at least he was not batting this time around.

At least this time I am bowling and not batting .. umpire’s decision is always the final decision. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 15 May 2019

Tendulkar had a habit of walking off the field if he knew he had edged the ball to the wicketkeeper or a fielder in slips. He would not wait for the umpire’s decisions no matter what the situation is unlike other batsmen who let the umpires know that they were wrong, Tendulkar considered umpire’s decision as last and walked towards the pavilion.

The Jamaican umpire was heavily criticised for his unfair decisions in Border-Gavaskar 2007-08 series, especially in Sydney Test. The 72-year-old also known as ‘Slow Death Bucknor’ had an umpiring record to his name as well. He umpired in 128 Tests before retiring in 2009.