Ajinkya Rahane congratulates ‘true inspiration’ Sachin Tendulkar on ICC Hall of Fame induction

While Ajinkya Rahane called Tendulkar 'true inspiration', Gambhir said that the induction should have happened in the Master Blaster's playing days itself.

Sachin Tendulkar has been inducted to ICC Hall of Fame

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has finally been inducted into the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Hall of Fame and fans including former and current players congratulated the former captain on the induction.

Tendulkar on Thursday became the sixth Indian to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame after Sunil Gavaskar, Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid. “On this occasion, I would like to thank all of those who were by my side over a long international career. My parents, brother Ajit and wife Anjali have been pillars of strength while I was lucky to have someone like coach Ramakant Achrekar as an early guide and mentor,” the maestro said.

Along with Tendulkar, South African pace legend Allan Donald and two-time World Cup-winning Australian cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick have been inducted in ICC’s Hall of Fame.

