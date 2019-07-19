Ajinkya Rahane congratulates ‘true inspiration’ Sachin Tendulkar on ICC Hall of Fame induction

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has finally been inducted into the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Hall of Fame and fans including former and current players congratulated the former captain on the induction.

Advertising

Tendulkar on Thursday became the sixth Indian to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame after Sunil Gavaskar, Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid. “On this occasion, I would like to thank all of those who were by my side over a long international career. My parents, brother Ajit and wife Anjali have been pillars of strength while I was lucky to have someone like coach Ramakant Achrekar as an early guide and mentor,” the maestro said.

While Ajinkya Rahane called Tendulkar ‘true inspiration’, Gambhir said that the induction should have happened in the Master Blaster’s playing days itself. Here are some of the top reactions:

Heartiest congratulations to @sachin_rt paaji for being inducted in the #ICCHallOfFame. You’ve been a true inspiration for me and millions all over the globe! pic.twitter.com/HotPHkZxNp — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 19, 2019

Congratulations on being inducted in the #ICCHallOfFame @sachin_rt paaji. Something I earnestly believe should have happened in your playing days itself ???? Very well deserved. pic.twitter.com/WGPbvLIeBZ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 19, 2019

The ICC hall of fame must be delighted to have Sachin paji on board :) @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/6v7OON3X2c — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 19, 2019

From walking down the Wankhede stairs to entering the @ICC Hall of Fame ?? Congratulations to @sachin_rt for becoming the latest addition to this prestigious list of cricketers ???? #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/Rf3OQjT827 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 19, 2019

India legend @sachin_rt became one of the newest ICC Hall of Fame inductees! Advertising Which of his @cricketworldcup innings is your favourite? pic.twitter.com/0p24oxfaQc — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 19, 2019

Has there ever been a cricketer quite like Sachin Tendulkar? Last night, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame alongside Allan Donald and Cathryn Fitzpatrick. Watch some of his career highlights ?? #ICCHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/1Nq8Y3rqTn — ICC (@ICC) July 19, 2019

Highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket ?

Highest run-scorer in the history of ODI cricket ?

Scorer of 100 international centuries ?? The term ‘legend’ doesn’t do him justice. @sachin_rt is the latest inductee into the ICC Hall Of Fame.#ICCHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/AlXXlTP0g7 — ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2019

Along with Tendulkar, South African pace legend Allan Donald and two-time World Cup-winning Australian cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick have been inducted in ICC’s Hall of Fame.