Sachin Tendulkar has advice for ICC after Scotland stun England

Among the many voices who have commended Scotland for shocking top-ranked ODI side England on Sunday is that of Sachin Tendulkar. And when Tendulkar speaks, you listen. Or that is what Scotland and other Associate teams would hope. The Master Blaster believes Scotland, among others, deserve more playing time against experienced teams to provide the required exposure at this stage.

Tendulkar’s comments come on the day when Scotland beat England by 6 runs while scoring their highest score in ODIs and forcing their neighbours into trying and chase down the second biggest total in 50-over cricket. It also comes as a strong rebuttal of ICC’s stance on restricting the World Cup to just 10 teams. Scotland had narrowly missed out on qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

Former India batsman, captain and legend of the game argued, in a Twitter post, that Scotland’s victory – their first against England – demonstrates that they have the ability to compete at the highest level if given the chance.

Cricket has all the ingredients to become a global game. Teams with massive potential like, Afghanistan, Ireland, Scotland along with many others have to be given more opportunities to play against the more experienced teams. Best way to provide great exposure. #SCOvENG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 10, 2018

“Cricket has all the ingredients to become a global game,” said Tendulkar. “Teams with massive potential like Afghanistan, Ireland, Scotland along with many others have to be given more opportunities to play against the more experienced teams. Best way to provide great exposure,” he went on to add in the tweet.

Most recently, Ireland and Afghanistan have also given a good account of themselves – if given the chance. While playing their first Test match – at home – against Pakistan, Ireland pushed their opponents all the way and looked to be on the cusp of picking up a staggering win until the middle-order composed itself to pick up the win. Last week, Afghanistan inflicted a 3-0 clean sweep on Bangladesh in T20Is in Dehradun.

The defeat will come as a major blow to England who play Australia in limited over matches, at home, starting Wednesday. Meanwhile, Scotland shift focus to facing Pakistan in two T20Is on Tuesday and Wednesday.

