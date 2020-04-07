Whenever Sachin Tendulkar got out, I used to cry: Hanuma Vihari reminisces childhood days

Hanuma Vihari recently revealed that Sachin Tendulkar’s dismissals would always make him emotional. Hanuma Vihari recently revealed that Sachin Tendulkar’s dismissals would always make him emotional.

Many cricketers in India and across the world look upto batting legend Sachin Tendulkar for inspiration. Several in the Indian national team, including skipper Virat Kohli, have grown up watching the Little Master play and aspired to emulate the Indian legend.

One among the many is Hanuma Vihari, who recently in a podcast revealed, how emotion played a part when he watched his idol weild the willow on the TV screen.

The Indian Test player in a recent interaction in a Cricbuzz web series Spicy Pitch mentioned that Tendulkar’s dismissals would always make him emotional.

“Sachin sir was obviously my idol when I grew up. That was the reason why I started playing cricket. When I was young I used to watch him bat and I loved it. In the 90s he was like the king of batting.Whenever he used to get out, I used to cry and unplug the TV – used to do all such things,” Vihari said.

Also referred as the Master Blaster, Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest to have played the game of cricket.

The right-handed batsman has over 34000 runs in international runs under his name and has set several records.

What makes him more special is his dedication towards the game, allowing him to play for 24 long years.

