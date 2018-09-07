Sachin Tendulkar gets nostalgic on daughter Sara’s graduation

Sachin Tendulkar with his daughter Sara on her graduation day. (Source: Sachin Tendulkar Instagram) Sachin Tendulkar with his daughter Sara on her graduation day. (Source: Sachin Tendulkar Instagram)

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar got nostalgic on Friday when he posted pictures with her daughter Sara wearing the graduation hat as she reached an academic milestone graduating in medicine from the University College of London (UCL).

A ‘proud’ Tendulkar and his wife Anjali look extremely happy as their daughter walks on the stage to collect her graduation certificate. Sharing the pictures, Tendulkar wrote, “It feels like just yesterday when you left home for @UCL, and now you are a Graduate. Anjali and I are so proud of you! May you go out and conquer the world. @saratendulkar.”

Tendulkar has stood up for his daughter in the past after reports emerged speculating that his daughter is joining the film industry. “My daughter Sara is enjoying her academic pursuits. Annoyed at all the baseless speculation about her joining films,” Tendulkar had said.

He had also requested Twitter to delete the fake accounts of his daughter as well as son Arjun last year. “I reiterate the fact that my children Arjun & Sara are not on twitter. We request @Twitter to remove all such accounts at the earliest,” Sachin had tweeted.

“Impersonation wreaks havoc, creates misunderstanding & traumatises us. I appeal to the platforms to take corrective measures immediately”, he wrote.

