On This Day: Sachin Tendulkar’s first and only century in IPL

Sachin Tendulkar scored his only IPL century on April 15, 2011. (File Photo/PTI) Sachin Tendulkar scored his only IPL century on April 15, 2011. (File Photo/PTI)

Two weeks after the “proudest moment of his career” – India winning the World Cup at the Wankhede – Sachin Tendulkar scripted yet another landmark, scoring his first and only century in the T20 format.

On April 15 in the 2011 IPL season, Tendulkar scored a 66-ball 100 for Mumbai Indians against Kochi Tuskers Kerala at the Wankhede, which was hosting its first match since the World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka.

The Mumbai Indians vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala IPL 2011 Indian Express report says Sachin Tendulkar’s maiden Twenty20 century went in vain as Kochi Tuskers Kerela opened their account in the Indian Premier League with an upset eight wicket victory. Mumbai Indians skipper Tendulkar slammed a 66-ball 100 and put on a stand of 116 runs with Ambati Rayudu (53) to set an imposing target of 182. But Kochi opener Brendon McCullum powered his way to an equally brilliant 81 and added 128 runs with Jayawardene to help the IPL debutants overhaul the stiff target, reaching 184-2 with six balls to spare.

Tendulkar had already scored 99 international centuries by then, but a ton in the IPL had eluded him till then.

In fact, among Indians, only Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Murali Vijay and Paul Valthaty had scored 100s in the IPL before him. Virender Sehwag would score a century later in the season for Delhi Daredevils. Tendulkar was the first captain to score a ton in the IPL.

WATCH | Sachin Tendulkar bats at Wankhede after 2304 days

Tendulkar’s innings had an array of shots – some in his classical mould, like the straight drive for four he got off the mark with, and some in the more unorthodox mould, like the ‘helicopter shot’ he played towards the square leg as he neared his 100 – but there was an element of luck involved as well. He survived an early run out on 0, umpire Paul Reiffel turned down two lbw appeals from Vinay Kumar which should have been given, and there was also a close call for caught behind, and an outside edge off Thisara Perera just beat the keeper.

Tendulkar’s Maiden IPL Century🙏🏼 Today in 2011 Sachin Tendulkar Scored 100*(66) 4s:12 6s:3 SR 151.51🔥 Vs Kochi Tuskers. Sachin Became First Indian Captain to Scored #IPL Century. 38Yr Old @sachin_rt proved That T20s is not just for youngsters. pic.twitter.com/iCPjUNjIiz — Anand Tendulkar💔 (@TendulkarAnand) April 15, 2020

Tendulkar amassed a total of 2334 runs at an average of 34.83 in his IPL career, including 13 fifties and a hundred. He was the highest scorer in the 2010 IPL.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd