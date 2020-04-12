‘Never lose hope and have faith’: Sachin Tendulkar extends his Easter wishes

Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs. 50 lakh as aid in march. (Source: File Photo) Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs. 50 lakh as aid in march. (Source: File Photo)

As people are celebrating happy Easter in the safe confines of their homes, Sachin Tendulkar took to social media on Sunday to extend his wishes on the holy occasion to one and all.

An auspicious occasion for Christians, Easter, marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance.

However with the coronavirus pandemic ruling large which has already claimed 274 lives, the country’s churches are closed on Sunday. The COVID-19 cases in India crossed the the 8,000-mark, with 909 infections and 34 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote, “Easter reminds us to never lose hope and have faith. There will always be light at the end of the tunnel. We shall overcome these challenging times together through our prayers and our mental and physical strength as a country. Happy Easter everyone!”

Easter reminds us to never lose hope and have faith. There will always be light at the end of the tunnel. We shall overcome these challenging times together through our prayers and our mental and physical strength as a country. Happy Easter everyone! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 12, 2020

On the other hand, the 46-year-old also interacted with 12,000 doctors on sports injuries on Saturday. According to PTI, Tendulkar said he was grateful to the medical fraternity for their service. During the session, the young orthopaedic doctors got to know how the requirements and treatment outcomes of athletes are different from regular patients, sources said.

Apart from his goodwill, the Master Blaster also decided on Thursday to feed 5000 people for a month through a non-profit organisation, Apnalaya. Last month, he had donated Rs. 50 lakh to battle the virus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.