Video: Watch Sachin Tendulkar drive a BMW around an F1 track

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has always been passionate about high-speed cars. BMW India is among the many brands that the master blasters endorses.

Advertising

The former cricketer was recently spotted at the Budh International Track in Greater Noida. He was seen driving the newly-launched BMW M2 with a fan YouTuber and entrepreneur Pranav Panpalia.

The young entrepreneur shared the moment on his Youtube page and has since garnered over 950 likes. The video which was uploaded on February 11 shows Tendulkar taking hot laps around the circuit. Sachin, while riding, also interacts with Pranav and shares his experience regarding different BMW cars that he owns.

After being associated with the car-manufacturing company for a long time now, Tendulkar’s garage is full with a wide range of BMW cars. He also owns the BMW i8 Coupé, which has been customised with different colours on it. In the video, the former cricketer also reveals that the BMW i8 is one of his favourite car and he prefers driving this for pleasure.

Talking about the laps, Tendulkar starts with a practice lap and follows it by two hot laps. Sachin recorded a time of 2:20 minutes, which, according to a release, is 19 seconds (1:59 mins) slower than the fastest lap time around the circuit which was covered in a Ferrari 458 Challenge.

Advertising

Launched last year in Indian market, BMW M2 is priced at Rs.79.9 lakh. The BMW M2 Competition is imported as CBU in India. It is a two-door coupe and is the entry-level M-Series car. It drives power from a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder in-line engine that generates a massive 405 Bhp at 6,250 rpm and a peak torque of 550 Nm between 2,350 – 5230 rpm. BMW M2 comes with three driving modes and gets a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The BMW M2 is quite quick and can do 0-100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds. It also gets a launch control system and can do a top speed of 280 km/h.