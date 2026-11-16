Sachin Tendulkar donates 25 bats, and the stories that came with them

“I’ve said that it (the cricket bat) is an extension of my body. So, I’m giving you a part of my body. Please take care of it.”

For Sachin Tendulkar, a cricket bat was never just equipment. It was a companion through a 24-year career, a source of runs and, at times, reassurance. The 25 bats he handed over to the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum on Monday, in the presence of MCA president Ajinkya Naik, told the story – from an unexpected childhood gift to the bat he used in his final Test innings against West Indies at Wankhede Stadium in 2013.

Titled Batography, the collection is more than a display of memorabilia. Each bat marks a moment in Tendulkar’s journey and offers a glimpse into his personal choices and beliefs. His association with bats began when he was five, after his sister brought him one from Kashmir.

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“My sister Savita Tai had gone on a trip to Kashmir. I was expecting her to bring back walnuts, apples and other things. But when she gifted me a cricket bat instead, I was absolutely delighted. From then on, that bat accompanied me everywhere,” he recalled at a fireside chat on Monday.

His brother Ajit and coach Ramakant Achrekar later helped him get his first season-ball bat: a full-size Symonds, heavy for a 12-year-old.

“In 1985, I received my first leather-ball bat. I had gone with Achrekar Sir, and the moment I saw a particular bat, I liked it and decided that I wanted that one. From the sixth standard onwards, I started concentrating seriously on cricket. My elder brother spoke to my father, who then bought me a separate bat. It was a full-sized bat and quite heavy for my age, but I was determined to have that particular bat.”

As an adult, his choices also reflected the values he carried from home. During the 1996 World Cup, Tendulkar played with a sponsorless bat because his family had decided he would not promote alcohol or tobacco.

“At home, we had decided – the whole family had decided – that I would never promote alcohol or tobacco,” he said. “I ended up playing for close to two years without any sticker on my bat.”

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A foreign sports brand offered him a deal during the tournament. But having already played two matches without a sticker, including a hundred against Kenya, Tendulkar was reluctant to change anything.

“I said, ‘No. I’m slightly superstitious now. With the blank bat, it was priceless to score those runs. We’ll talk after the World Cup is over.’ Right now, the whole World Cup, I’m going to play with a blank bat.”

Another bat had an unusual journey into his collection. In 2009, Soni Kohli showed him a bat in Mohali that had been made for former India spinner Sunil Joshi. Tendulkar liked it, and it was delivered as the team bus was leaving for the Hyderabad match against Australia.

“I hadn’t played a single ball with it. I took it out and played with it in the match. A brand-new bat,” he said.

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The bat soon became a favourite. He used it to score 175 against Australia in Hyderabad and the first-ever ODI double century against South Africa in Gwalior. Tendulkar called it the “super bat”.

Tendulkar also recalled his father’s advice about what a cricket bat meant to a player, urging him to keep the equipment close to him.

“My father used to say that you should keep your things close to you. That includes your talent. It’s a God’s gift. So you have to keep it close and worship it,” he said. “Why should you throw a bat? What are you going to achieve? Why disrespect your gift?”

The collection also included his first helmet, Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy jersey, the India jersey and helmet from his 200th Test, and the sheet of paper on which he wrote the points for his farewell speech at Wankhede Stadium.