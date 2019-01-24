Sachin Tendulkar shares childhood photos as tennis player

Former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar is known for his golden cricketing days. The right-handed batsman, who is regarded as one of the greatest of all times, scored 100 centuries, over 18,000 runs and took 200 wickets in his international cricket for India. But away from the sport, the master blaster is missing his “Australian Open” days.

In a tweet, the 45-year-old shared photos of himself playing tennis on a court. The caption of the photos read: “Nothing ever stopped me from playing sports. Not even when I didn’t have my shoes on.” Tendulkar also tagged Australian Open Twitter account in the post. In the photos, the former cricketer was seen playing tennis with his slippers on.

Nothing ever stopped me from playing sports. Not even when I didn’t have my shoes on. @AustralianOpen#ThrowbackThursday #TBT pic.twitter.com/RkAegtC7P2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 24 January 2019

It is not the first time Tendulkar has joined the Australian Open bandwagon. He has been known to be a huge admirer of star player Roger Federer and a recent video of the 20-time Grand Slam winner being stopped by the security staff at Australian Open for not having his accreditation, caught his attention.

In a tweet, Tendulkar praised the authorities for doing their job, and also praised Federer for his reaction to the incident.

Good to watch the security officer doing his job well at the @AustralianOpen. The manner in which @rogerfederer reacted was commendable as well. Such actions are not common today and they just increase the respect people have for great athletes like Roger. https://t.co/wvm24DOhbA — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 20 January 2019

Apart from the Australian Open, the cricketer has also been seen attending Wimbledon in London to catch a few games of tennis. The right-handed batsman retired from all international arena in 2014, after 25 year of cricketing career.