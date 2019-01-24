Toggle Menu
Sachin Tendulkar shares childhood photos as tennis playerhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/sachin-tendulkar-cricket-tennis-twitter-photo-5553619/

Sachin Tendulkar shares childhood photos as tennis player

In a tweet, the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared photos of himself playing tennis on a court.

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar shared photos of his ‘tennis’ days. (Source: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter)

Former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar is known for his golden cricketing days. The right-handed batsman, who is regarded as one of the greatest of all times, scored 100 centuries, over 18,000 runs and took 200 wickets in his international cricket for India. But away from the sport, the master blaster is missing his “Australian Open” days.

In a tweet, the 45-year-old shared photos of himself playing tennis on a court. The caption of the photos read: “Nothing ever stopped me from playing sports. Not even when I didn’t have my shoes on.” Tendulkar also tagged Australian Open Twitter account in the post. In the photos, the former cricketer was seen playing tennis with his slippers on.

It is not the first time Tendulkar has joined the Australian Open bandwagon. He has been known to be a huge admirer of star player Roger Federer and a recent video of the 20-time Grand Slam winner being stopped by the security staff at Australian Open for not having his accreditation, caught his attention.

In a tweet, Tendulkar praised the authorities for doing their job, and also praised Federer for his reaction to the incident.

Apart from the Australian Open, the cricketer has also been seen attending Wimbledon in London to catch a few games of tennis. The right-handed batsman retired from all international arena in 2014, after 25 year of cricketing career.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 1st ODI: Smriti Mandhana ton, smashing knock by Jemimah Rodrigues guide India to easy win over New Zealand
2 James Anderson strikes late as England peg back West Indies
3 Ranji Trophy semifinals Live Score, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score Online: Jaydev Unadkat breaks 100-run stand between Pandey, Gopal