Sachin Tendulkar chips in again, to help feed 5000 people for a month

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar acknowledges the crowd during a grand parade of India’s former cricket captains during the first day of the second test match between India and Bangladesh, in Kolkata, India, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar acknowledges the crowd during a grand parade of India’s former cricket captains during the first day of the second test match between India and Bangladesh, in Kolkata, India, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who has already donated Rs 50 lakh for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, has also decided to feed 5000 people for a month.

My best wishes to @ApnalayaTweets to continue your work in the service of the distressed and needy. Keep up your good work.🙏🏻 https://t.co/1ZPVLK7fFb — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 9, 2020

Apnalaya, a non-profit organsation through a tweet, thanked Tendulkar for doing his bit for the needy. “Thankyou,@sachin_rt for stepping in & helping Apnalaya help the ones suffering the most during this lockdown.He will be taking care of the ration of around 5000 people for a month. “There are many more individuals who need your support, people! Donate below!,” Apnalaya tweeted from their official handle.

To which, Tendulkar replied, “My best wishes to @ApnalayaTweets to continue your work in the service of the distressed and needy. Keep up your good work.”

Tendulkar has been associated with a lot of charity work and there have been many times he has taken up social causes, helped people, which has never been brought to public notice.

Many other Indian team cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane have made donations to various funds to combat the coronavirus health crisis.

