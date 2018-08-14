On This Day: Sachin Tendulkar scores maiden international century against England

Sachin Tendulkar scored his first international century at in 1990. (Source: Twitter/ICC) Sachin Tendulkar scored his first international century at in 1990. (Source: Twitter/ICC)

Former India international Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as one of the legends of cricket. Known as the “Master Blaster”, the right-hand batsman went on to break several records, including becoming the only individual to score 100 centuries in cricket – 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs, before announcing his retirement from all formats in 2013. Tendulkar’s first ton came exactly 28 years ago, in the 2nd Test between India and England at Old Trafford, in which he saved the match for his side.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, England went on to hammer 519 in the first innings before being bowled out. In reply, Tendulkar scored 68 runs, while captain Mohammed Azharuddin scored 179 to take their side to 432. But India still fell short by 87 runs. In the second innings, England declared at 320/4, giving India the total of 408 runs to chase. India lost wickets in quick succession and were reeling at 127/5 when the 17-year old Tendulkar came out in the middle. From there on, he went on to struck 17 boundaries to score his maiden century.

#OnThisDay in 1990, the world saw the first of @sachin_rt‘s 100 international centuries. The little master was 17 years, 112 days old when he hit his maiden Test ton at Old Trafford – the third youngest player ever to score a Test hundred. pic.twitter.com/oJe7CXfX2q — ICC (@ICC) 14 August 2018

Tendulkar scored 119 in the match and struck around in the middle with Manoj Prabhakar, who scored a half century, to take India to 343/6 before the stumps on the final day. Not only did he saved the match for India, he also became the third youngest player to score a Test hundred, at 17 years, 112 days old.

Out of 51 Test centuries in his career, Tendulkar scored 7 against England, in 32 matches. His best of 193 against the Three Lions came in 2002 during the Test at Leeds, which India won by an innings and 46 runs.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd