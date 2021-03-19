scorecardresearch
Friday, March 19, 2021
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara push each other during Legends match

Sachin Tendulkar (65) first top-scored for India as they posted 218/3. Brian Lara (46) was involved in the West Indies chase as they gave India a scare. During the semifinal, however, there was a moment when Tendulkar and Lara were literally pushing each other.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 19, 2021 3:43:01 pm
Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara in action during the India Legends vs West Indies Legends semifinal (RoadSafetyWorldSeries)

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara were both in full flow in the India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series semifinal on Wednesday, and they were also involved in a tussle when Lara was batting, from which they both departed with smiles on their faces.

Tendulkar (65) first top-scored for India as they, batting first, posted 218/3. Lara (46) himself was involved in the West Indies chase, as the visiting team looked set to pull off the unlikely chase at one point, before some quick wickets in the last two overs saw India triumph by 12 runs.

While Lara was batting, the two legendary players were seen pushing each other near the batting crease.

Lara walked towards Tendulkar, who was standing near the crease, and pushed him away. There were words exchanged between the two as well, though what was said is not clear. Both players then walked away with smiles.

India Legends will play the winner of the second semifinal between South Africa Legends and Sri Lanka Legends on Sunday.

