On Sachin Tendulkar’s 47th Birthday: A look at his 47 greatest records

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, rightfully nicknamed ‘God of cricket’, turned 47 on April 24 (Friday) and considered to be the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.), it would be a fairly accurate statement to make. He stepped forward to take the crease at just 16 in the international cricket in 1989 and what followed is, as they say, history. Someone who had the ability to turn games around – bat first or in a chase – he won millions of hearts across the world. In his 24-year glittering career, Tendulkar set numerous records and reached various milestones.

Sachin Tendulkar was the first batsman on the planet to score 200 in ODI cricket.

With the ‘Master Blaster’ turning 47, we highlight 47 of his most mesmerising and unique records:

Tendulkar has scored the highest number of centuries in the history of Test cricket (51). His 50th came against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion in December 2010. He became the first and the only cricketer to have scored a half-century of tons. He is the leading run-scorer in Test cricket, having surpassed Brian Lara’s tally of 11,953 Test runs in 2008. Tendulkar is the joint-fastest to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket (Sachin and Brian Lara both achieved this milestone in 195 innings). Tendulkar scored centuries against all Test-playing nations that had attained Test-playing status during his playing days. When he played against Sri Lanka in his 169th Test Match, Tendulkar created a new record by surpassing Steve Waugh of Australia, to become the most capped player in the world in Test Cricket. Tendulkar is the leading run scorer in Tests, with 15,921 runs, as well as in One-Day Internationals, with 18,426 runs. He is the only player to score more than 30,000 runs in all forms of international cricket (Tests, ODIs and Twenty20 Internationals). Tendulkar holds the record for highest number of centuries in both Tests (51) and ODIs (49) as well as in Tests and ODIs combined (100). In March 2012, Tendulkar scored his 100th international hundred. It came against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. He holds the world record for playing the highest number of Test matches (200) and ODI matches (463). Tendulkar has been part of most wins by an Indian cricketer in Tests with 72 wins and ODIs with 234 wins and is third in the world in ODI victories after Ricky Ponting (262 wins), Mahela Jayawardene (241 wins). Tendulkar holds the record for the most number of 150+ scores in Test cricket (20 scores of 150+ to his credit). Tendulkar has won a Man of the Match Award against every one of the ICC Full Members (Test Playing Nations). The only teams against whom he has not won an ODI Man of the Match award, are the UAE, Netherlands and Bermuda. Tendulkar has scored 1,000+ Test runs in a calendar year on 6 occasions (1997, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2008 and 2010) – a world record Tendulkar was 17 years and 197 days old when he scored his first Test hundred. He remains the youngest Indian to have scored a Test hundred Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid have put together 20 hundred-plus stands in Test cricket. This is a world record for the most number of century partnerships by a single pair in Test cricket Out of his 51 centuries, 22 have been scored at home and 29 have been scored overseas. His record of 29 overseas Test hundreds is a world record Shifting gears to ODIs, Tendulkar was the first person to score a double century in One Day Internationals. Tendulkar has the highest number of ODI centuries (49) and highest number of 50-plus scores (145) No one has scored more runs in a calendar year than Tendulkar (1894) did in 1998 He also had most centuries in a calendar year (9 in the year 1998). Tendulkar has the most centuries against a single opponent (9 ODI centuries against Australia). Virat Kohli is closing in with 8 centuries against Australia and Sri Lanka. Tendulkar holds the record for the most number of boundaries in ODIs – a staggering 2016 fours. During his 200 run knock, he also went on to bag the record for the most number of boundaries scored by an individual in an ODI inning (25 boundary hits). Tendulkar has played the most one-dayers (463 ODIs). Tendulkar has the most number of Man of the Match (MoM) awards (62). He also has the most Man of the Match awards in World Cup matches (9). Tendulkar has the most number of Man of the Series awards (15). Collectively Tendulkar has the most Player of the Match awards (76) and Player of the Series awards (20) Between 1990 and 1998, Tendulkar played a consecutive 185 ODIs for India – a record Tendulkar has scored 1,000+ runs in a calendar year on 7 occasions (1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2007) Before Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels in 2015, Tendulkar and Dravid held the record for the highest ODI partnership (331 vs New Zealand in 1999) At the top of the order, Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly are unmatched. They paired for 26 hundred-plus partnerships. Of these, 21 century stands were for the opening wicket – Both are records In terms of aggregate numbers, Tendulkar and Ganguly have combined for 8227 runs while batting alongside. When opening the innings, they put together 6609 runs – again, both record milestones In ODI cricket, Sachin had played at 90 different venues across the world – no one has that feat Tendulkar has most runs against a single team: vs Sri Lanka (3113 runs) and vs Australia (3077 runs). In all formats, no one has more runs against a single team than Tendulkar has against Australia (6707 runs) Tendulkar had scored five Test centuries before the age of 20 Tendulkar, having played his final World Cup in 2011, has the most runs at the extravaganza (2278 runs). At the World Cups, Tendulkar has most centuries (6) and most 50-plus scores (21). During the 2003 World Cup, Tendulkar raised his bat for a half-century a collective seven times. He finished the tournament with most runs – 673 runs. Tendulkar and Pakistan’s Javed Miandad have played the most number of World Cup tournaments (six each). Tendulkar holds the unique double of scoring 15,000+ ODI runs and taking 150+ ODI wickets. Tendulkar has the most 90-run knocks in ODIs (18) including thrice getting out on 99. In Test matches, Tendulkar has remained in the 90s a joint-most 10 times (alongside Steve Waugh and Dravid). Tendulkar scored 326 not out for Shardashram against St. Xavier’s in the Harris Shield tournament, putting on 664 runs with Vinod Kambli, a record for any grade of cricket anywhere in the world. Became the only Indian cricketer to score a century on Ranji Trophy, Duleep and Irani Trophy debut. In 1990-91, he became the first overseas player to represent Yorkshire. In 2014, Tendulkar was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, by then-president Pranab Mukherjee. He became the first sportsperson, as well as the youngest person to receive the award. In terms of bowling, Tendulkar is the only cricketer to have defended 6 or fewer runs in the last over twice.

Tendulkar is also an Arjuna Awardee (1994), a Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardee (1997), Padma Shri recipient (1999), and Padma Vibhushan recipient (2008), and played his last match on November 16, 2013.

