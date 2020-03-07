Rekindled Memories: Watch Sachin Tendulkar bats at Wankhede for the first time after 2304 days

Giving fans a chance to relive their special memory, Sachin Tendulkar once again walked out at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening. This is the first time that Tendulkar stepped out with the willow at Wankhede Stadium since he retired on November 13, 2013.
Tendulkar-led India Legends squared off against Brian Lara’s West Indies Legends in the Road Safety World Series. The match also gains significance because it will be played to create awareness about road safety in a country where one person gets killed in road mishap every four minutes.
Sudhir Kumar Gautam, who is considered as Sachin’s number one fan, was back at the stands as Tendulkar walked in to bat. He waved the tri-colour, blew the conch shell and cheered, “Bharat Mata ki Jai!”
GOOSEBUMPS! @sachin_rt walking out of the dressing room
Who would say that it’s been seven long years since Tendulkar retired from international cricket? Tendulkar was in full flow and still looked hungry for runs while opening with Virender Sehwag in the chase of 151.
After a cautious beginning, Tendulkar opened his arms and cracked three back to back boundaries much to the delight off the crowd.
Sachin Tendulkar smashing boundaries what a nostalgic moment
Excellent
This four
#SachinTendulkar is in action. It's a long time we seen his flick.. it's vintage time…
We want a century..
We want a century.. pic.twitter.com/GAfh5zEid9
