‘My heart did not want him to get out’: Former Pakistan skipper recalls Sachin Tendulkar’s class

Sachin Tendulkar’s charismatic batting left almost everyone in awe. Not only among his teammates but even opponents applauded the batting maestro. Be it Aussie legend Shane Warne or Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar, every bowler at a certain point has faced the wrath of Tendulkar’s batting and that in turn helped him gain respect.

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif also has similar feelings towards the Indian legend and in a recent video released on YouTube, the cricketer revealed that he never wanted to see Tendulkar getting dismissed while standing behind the stumps.

“Several players came to bat when I used to keep. But when he used to come out to bat, my heart did not want him to get out. I used to enjoy watching him bat, while I was keeping. Not while watching him play on TV, but while I was standing behind the stumps,” Latif said.

“Whether it was Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting or Jacques Kallis, I always felt like getting them out while I was keeping. Tendulkar’s behaviour was unique. Even if I said something from behind, he never would respond or say something back, he just kept laughing,” he added.

“Others used to react. He and Mohammad Azharuddin were like this. They used to make opposition players their own. This is why everyone admires Tendulkar, especially wicket-keepers. He would slam a hundred, he would be attacking bowlers, but he never said a word. And you are trying to rile him up as a keeper to get him out, but he would never react,” the Pakistan batsman added.

“You play an innings, you leave. But one always remember your behaviour. In my opinion, he is at the top of the list of players who had the best on-field behaviour, and such players forever remain etched in your memories,” he added.

