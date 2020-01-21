Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh to coach teams in Bushfire Cricket Bash

The profits and funds from all three matches will go towards the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. The profits and funds from all three matches will go towards the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh will don coach’s hats when Warne XI and Ponting XI to face each other in the Bushfire Cricket Bash on February 8. The Charity match will raise funds for the victims of Australian bushfires that caused the death of millions of animals. The profits and funds from all three matches will go towards the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

The Bushfire Cricket Bash headlines three major cricket events – the women’s tri-series match between India and Australia, a friendly between Ponting XI and Warne XI and the Big Bash final. The relief match will be played ahead of the Big Bash League Final with the venue to be confirmed on January 31 after the Qualifier is played with the winning team hosting the final.

Legends Sachin Tendulkar & Courtney Walsh have added some serious star power to the upcoming #BigAppeal bushfire relief match | https://t.co/92dwmyQzDo pic.twitter.com/gJUFhlgcpb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 21, 2020

Welcoming Sachin and Walsh, the Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts has said,” We are absolutely honoured to be welcoming Sachin and Courtney back to Australia where they both enjoyed a lot of success as players, and we can’t wait to have them involved in what is going to be a special day.”

Apart from Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne, Australian coach Justin Langer, former wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell, and Michael Clarke will also be part of the match.

The massive devastation caused by the bushfires in Australia has sent shock waves in the entire world and the sports fraternity is attempting to raise money to assist those affected by the tragedy. Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, cricketer Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D’Arcy Short have already done their bit by donating money for the cause.

