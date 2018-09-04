Follow Us:
One of the finest batsmen to have represented England: Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to Alastair Cook

Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to departing former England captain Alastair Cook who announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday.

England are playing the fourth Test against Australia. Alastair Cook has scored five double hundreds in his career. (Reuters)
Sachin Tendulkar has paid tribute to former England captain Alastair Cook, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday. “#AlastairCook has been one of the finest batsmen to have represented @ECB_cricket, and his conduct on-field and off it, has been impeccable,” said Tendulkar in his tweet. Tendulkar is just one of many current and former cricketers who have paid tribute to Cook, who will play his final Test, his 161st, at the Oval starting on September 7.

32-year-old retires having made 12,254 runs making him the sixth highest run scorer in Test cricket, a list that Tendulkar tops. He is also the highest run scorer for England in the longest form of the international game with Graham Gooch following him with 8900. He was captain of England between 2011 and 2016.

His illustrious Test career includes 32 Test centuries in a total of 160 Tests which are more than any other England player’s and is the 10th-most overall. Five of these centuries were converted to double hundreds. He has made 56 half-centuries, taken 173 catches and was a part of four Ashes series wins.

Cook is expected to receive a pre-match presentation from the England and Wales Cricket Board hierarchy and current captain Joe Root before the fifth Test against India at The Oval.

