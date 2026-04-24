Sachin Tendulkar turns 53: A look at his 53 greatest records that define the ‘God of Cricket’

Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his double century in the second one-day international against South Africa in Gwalior on February 24, 2010. (Express file photo by Punit Paranjpe)

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, the highest run-scorer in the history of international cricket, turned 53 on Friday. Thirty-seven years after he first made his international debut as a 16-year-old in 1989, the man widely regarded as the greatest batter of his generation continues to hold an unshakeable grip over the sport’s collective memory.

Tendulkar’s 24-year career yielded 34,357 international runs and 100 centuries, records that still remain untouched. More than the numbers, it was his ability to shoulder the expectations of a billion fans that set him apart. From his debut as a 16-year-old against Pakistan to his emotional farewell at the Wankhede in 2013, Tendulkar’s journey mirrored India’s rise as a cricketing superpower.