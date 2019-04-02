My biggest day on the cricket field: Sachin Tendulkar remembers 2011 World Cup triumph

Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday reminisced India’s 2011 World Cup win and called for fans to support the team in the upcoming 2019 edition of the tournament. “I honestly don’t know where I should start and what all I should say and where I should stop,” said the legendary former batsman in a video that was put out on his social media handles. “I have had so many days on the cricket field but never had a bigger day than that in my life.”

Advertising

Tendulkar was part of the team that won the 2011 World Cup, the second instance of India winning the tournament. It was the sixth time that Tendulkar had played in the World Cup having previously been part of India’s squads in the editions that were played in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003 and 2007.

“World Cup comes after every four years and it has now been eight years since that day. I know that our team hasn’t been announced yet but whichever team goes there will be our own team,” he said.

The BCCI logo on the Indian team’s jerseys contains three stars commemorating India’s 1983 and 2011 World Cup wins and 2007 World T20 win. Tendulkar said that a fourth star needs to be added this year. “That three has to be made four now. So come on, let’s give our team all the support they need. All the best team India.”

Advertising

Tendulkar had finished the tournament as India’s highest run scorer and the second highest overall behind Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan. With a total of 2278 runs, Tendulkar is also the all-time highest run scorer in the World Cup’s history.

The 2019 World Cup starts on May 30 with hosts England taking on South Africa at The Oval in the first match of the tournament. India’s first match is set to be against South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on June 5.