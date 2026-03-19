‘Sachin paaji would sleep soon, Rahul bhai dances really well’: Former India pacer opens about team parties

Glamorous team parties have been in vogue in Indian cricket ever since the IPL rose in popularity over the last two decades. Post-match celebrations weren’t exactly boring before the IPL’s inception either, not if one could get a senior like Rahul Dravid to dance and even find out he was good at it too.

Former India pacer S Sreesanth opened up on the team party culture in Indian cricket ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Reflecting on his early playing days with the national side, Sreesanth said that a heft of veterans meant the party culture was a bit of a bore, until they got Dravid to shake a leg.