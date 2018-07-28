Social media threats increase Sabbir Rahman’s trouble

Sabbir Rahman is under probe by BCB. (File photo) Sabbir Rahman is under probe by BCB. (File photo)

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will look into allegations of abuse and threats made by Sabbir Rahman to two fans on social media after Bangladesh’s second ODI on tour of West Indies in Guyana on Wednesday. The incident comes at a time when he is serving a punishment for physically assaulting a child during a first-class game in December last year.

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said the board would take “appropriate action” having looked at a possible breach in conduct by Rahman. “Players, especially national players, are given definitive guidelines on how to behave with fans and on social media,” Chowdhury told Daily Star. “They have been told that they must be very careful when interacting with the public on social media. Since it is out in the public and when it has come to the board’s knowledge, if such a breach has occurred it will be referred to the disciplinary committee and appropriate action taken.”

As per the ESPNCricinfo report, Rahman sent out a message to fans which contains foul language and threat of physical harm. It had come within hours of a fan posting a sarcastic comment on the player’s current form. Rahman has scored only 15 runs in two ODIs.

The personal account belong to Rahman has now been deactivated, which, according to the Daily Star, happened after the BCB was notified of the incident on Thursday evening.

This is not the first time Rahman has come under fire for his discipline and off-the-field behaviour. He was punished for for assaulting a child during a Rajshahi Division first-class game which resulted in him being stripped of his central contract and fined $25,000. And then, during the 2016 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Sabbir was fined $15,000 for “disciplinary breaches”.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd