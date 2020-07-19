Saba Karim resigns from General Manager Cricket Operations BCCI

Saba Karim, BCCI GM Cricket Operations, is the second big name to resign recently after the CEO Rahul Johri (Source: Twitter) Saba Karim, BCCI GM Cricket Operations, is the second big name to resign recently after the CEO Rahul Johri (Source: Twitter)

Saba Karim, the former India wicketkeeper, has resigned from his post as general manager cricket operations in the Indian cricket board. He is the second big name to resign recently after the CEO Rahul Johri was relieved of his services last week. The Indian Express understands that Karim was asked to resign or face termination. While the reason to end his tenure isn’t known, it was clear the regime in BCCI wanted to work with a new set of professionals.

Karim’s major role involved the smooth running of domestic cricket and it was his idea to have Rahul Dravid as head of cricket for National Cricket Academy. Karim, who had taken on the role in January 2018, sent in his resignation to Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, and Sourav Ganguly, the president, on July 18 and will be serving out his notice period.

“We have received his resignation; he will serve his notice period. The board will look out for a new GM in Cricket operation. The Apex Council has given powers to office bearers to fill up the post,” a board official said.

Some of the major responsibilities of Karim included giving strategic direction to the cricket department, implementing the operational plans, budgeting, determining and monitoring the compliance of match playing regulations, standards of venues and administration of domestic programs.

The former wicket keeper batsman represented India in one Test and 34 ODIs. He played 120 first-class games and 124 List ‘A’ matches in a career spanning close to 18 years. He has a first-class average of 56.66 with 22 centuries and 33 half-centuries that helped him amass over 7000 runs while playing for Bihar first and later Bengal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd