‘Selectors have to look ahead’: Saba Karim on Surya’s ouster as India captain

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With Suryakumar Yadav removed as India T20 skipper just 3 months after winning the T20 World Cup, former India player and selector Saba Karim said that the player’s recent form did not warrant a place in the side.
The 35-year-old has not been able to sustain his form with the bat even as he hit a few half-centuries at the start of the year against New Zealand, and played a match-winning knock in the T20 World Cup opener against the USA. He couldn’t even find runs in the IPL, scoring just 270 in 13 matches at a strike rate of 147.54 and two fifties.
“On current form, Suryakumar may not be a part of the selection committee’s vision to take this team forward. We have seen that in the past; the selection committee moved from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and they picked a new side. So, one can see that happening even now for the T20 World Cup that will take place in 2028. Even in the World Cup, Suryakumar’s form was very indifferent and that has continued in the IPL. I think the selectors have to look ahead (now),” Karim told PTI in an exclusive interaction.
Karim said that there are quite a few candidates to lead India, namedropping Royal Challengers skipper Rajat Patidar, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan.
“I would like to add Rajat Patidar’s name as a contender for captaincy. Winning back-to-back IPL titles is a very tough assignment and he has done that in a very calm and a very assured manner. He has had to lead a team of individuals and foreign players who have been star players for their national sides. To lead such a team which has so many legends and a mix of experience is a very difficult assignment and he has accomplished that,” Karim said.
“I think Shreyas Iyer would be one of those candidates. I have Sanju Samson, (and) in fact, Ishan Kishan (too). I think there will be two or three strong contenders to take over the captaincy,” he added.
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