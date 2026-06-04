‘Selectors have to look ahead’: Saba Karim on Surya’s ouster as India captain

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav takes a breather after getting hit by a delivery from South Africa's Lungi Ngidi during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo)

With Suryakumar Yadav removed as India T20 skipper just 3 months after winning the T20 World Cup, former India player and selector Saba Karim said that the player’s recent form did not warrant a place in the side.

The 35-year-old has not been able to sustain his form with the bat even as he hit a few half-centuries at the start of the year against New Zealand, and played a match-winning knock in the T20 World Cup opener against the USA. He couldn’t even find runs in the IPL, scoring just 270 in 13 matches at a strike rate of 147.54 and two fifties.