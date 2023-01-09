SA20 rules reveal that captains can select Playing XI after toss

The new South African T20 league or the SA20 announced some tweaks in its rules on Monday, the major one being that franchise captains can now select their playing XI after the toss.

According to the new rule, skippers have to nominate 13 players before the toss takes place and then zero in on their playing XI after the toss. The two players who will not make it to the team will be substitute fielders.

There can also be no runs taken off an intentional attempt to run out the batter if a direct hit deflects off the stumps. There has been an amendment to the free-hit rule as well, a bowled dismissal can’t lead to byes if the ball ricochets off the stumps, stated a SA20 release.

“The winning team awarded four points and a bonus-point win generating five points. The bonus point will be awarded to a team who achieves a run rate of 1.25 times that of the opposition. In case of a no result, both teams will be awarded two points, while the losing team will not receive any points,” the release added.

Thirty-three matches will be played over three to four weeks. Like the Indian Premier League, the tournament will allow up to four international players to feature in the playing XIs of each team.

The league will start from January 10, with the first match being MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals. The first semi-final will include the team finishing top of the group stages against the team finishing fourth. The second semi-final will be between the teams finishing second and third respectively. The winners of the two semi-finals will contest the final.