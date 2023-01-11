SA20 revives lost faith in CSA as the tournament kickstarts with fans swarming around

For the first time in three years, Newlands was studded with thousands of ecstatic fans for the South African cricket has gone through a lot of lows last year, rendering both the players and the fans buoyed up in disappointment.

It was the same ground where all the chaos unfolded from; in December 2019, despite administrative chaos, a new CSA leadership was enforced. From that point onwards, everything went south with the CSA. Fans’ faith in cricket dwindled and eventually dried. Even the most loyal supporters could be seen engaging in criticism.

“Nothing could interest us in anything CSA will ever do again” – such was the despondent fervour amongst the fans.

Nevertheless, the SA20 came out as the perfect venue for fans to demonstrate their love for cricket as 20,000 of them were in attendance at the Newlands on Tuesday, two weeks before January’s pay-day, and rumour has it the same number will show up at Kingsmead on Wednesday and in Gqeberha the following day.

The opening ceremony of SA20 was an extravaganza affair, from school going kids to retired grandpas, everyone turned up with smiles on their face as the tournament kickstarted in Cape Town. They clicked selfies, sang songs, cheered in happiness- a beautiful sight to witness after the havoc the pandemic had wreaked upon stadiums and on life in general.

From the looks of it, the organisers of the tournament have spent a hefty amount of money as they managed to bring out two of South Africa’s best-known performers- Sho Majozi, a rapper, and Master KG, famed for the lockdown hit “Jerusalema”, performed on a stage just outside the newly built office development at the ground while dancers did their bit in front of the embankment.

Graeme Smith, from donning the national jersey to being the director now enjoyed his role as a league commissioner. Fans gathered around his makeshift commentary box on the grass embankment and swamped him for his autograph. Another South African legend, AB de Villiers was around too, and received a similar reception.

A walk around the ground showed people not only came as spectators but they enjoyed everything that the event had to offer for this game goes far beyond bat and ball. Catching up with pals, munching on chips, queuing at the bars and oh, applauding the big hits too, in between.