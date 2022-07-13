SA withdraw from 3-match ODI series vs Australia, puts their 2023 World Cup qualification hopes in doubt

South Africa have opted to back out from the 3-match ODI series against Australia which was scheduled to take place from January 12-17, 2023. The move could be a major setback for the Proteas’ hopes of direct qualification for next year’s ODI World Cup in India with the Proteas currently languishing in the 11th spot with 49 points.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) decided to withdraw from the series after Cricket Australia (CA) turned down their request to reconsider the dates. The series schedule was clashing with CSA’s new franchise T20 league.

As of now, two World Cup spots are up for grabs and five teams still have to play off against five Associate sides. Only the top eight teams from the 12 ICC full member nations plus the Netherlands qualify for the tournament.

South Africa have an uphill task to climb out of the bottom five as their next series are against India and England before the May cut-off date