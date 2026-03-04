South Africa Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Aiden Markram’s SA to take on Mitchell Santner’s NZ in Kolkata

South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026: Aiden Markram's South Africa to take on Mitchell Santner's New Zealand. (AP photo)

South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Aiden Markram’s South Africa will take on Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. The Proteas have been unbeaten in the tournament; meanwhile, New Zealand have faced South Africa earlier in the tournament, where they were thrashed.

The finalists from the 2024 version have looked imperious again. Apart from the double super over game against the Afghans in the group stage, they have looked near perfect. The batting has been firing on all cylinders, and Lungi Ngidi, with his altered role midway through the competetion has been a thorn in the flesh of the opposite sides.

Story continues below this ad As per New Zealand, their performance in the Super 8 stage has been a bit inconsistent. The game against Pakistan was a washout, and they managed to pull a win against Sri Lanka; however, they lost the game against England, which was in their pocket. Come Kolkata, the conditions will be quite different to where they have been playing cricket in the Super 8 stages, which were in Sri Lanka. The finalists from the 2021 World Cup will be hoping to adapt to the conditions and give a good account of themselves. Follow all updates South Africa vs New Zealand from Kolkata Live Updates Mar 4, 2026 03:39 PM IST South Africa Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: NZ probable XI Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie/James Neesham, Matt Henry/Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson Mar 4, 2026 03:12 PM IST South Africa Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of South Africa taking on New Zealand in the first semifinal. Both these sides are playing for the first time in Kolkata in this tournament. As per any evidence from the previous encounter at this venue it might be another high-scoring encounter with two power-packed batting line ups. T20 World Cup: South Africa-New Zealand semifinal promises a cricketing feast with a bevy of match-winners on either side South Africa will take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP) Set against the vibrant backdrop of Holi in Kolkata, the 2026 T20 World Cup semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa as a masterful display of tactical skill and artistic flair. It emphasizes the "deceptive" craft of the world-class pace attacks—highlighting Matt Henry’s precision and Lockie Ferguson’s raw speed against the guile of Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada—while contrasting the innovative stroke-play of Finn Allen and Quinton de Kock. Ultimately, it frames the encounter as a complete showcase of the format's highest virtues, where subtle variations and individual brilliance take center stage in the absence of traditional mystery spin. (Read more from Sandip G in Kolkata)

