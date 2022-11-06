South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa opt to bowl, David Miller returns

South Africa vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, 40th Match, Super 12 Group 2: South Africa need an outright win against Netherlands in the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Win against the Dutch and the Proteas are through to the semis but if by any chance they lose, they’ll be dumped out of the tournament because then the winner of Pakistan and Bangladesh will come into contention. Whoever wins, they’ll finish with 6 points which will be a point higher than South Africa. That is in case the Proteas lose.
Netherlands had upset Zimbabwe in their last match and even though they might look outmatched against a buoyant South Africa side on paper, a little bit of luck and a whole lot of grit and determination may tilt the match in their favour. South Africa have everything to lose while Netherlands have nothing to.
Follow live score and updates from SA vs NED below.
South Africa XI: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
Netherlands XI: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover
South Africa have won the toss and have opted to field.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of South Africa vs Netherlands match. South Africa needs to win this in order to book their berth for the semifinal. The Netherlands would want to end the tournament on a high.