South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa opt to bowl, David Miller returns

T20 World Cup: How India can miss out on a semifinal berth

Indian players walk from the field following the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. South Africa defeated India by wickets. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

India

If Rohit Sharma’s team beats Zimbabwe, they will advance to the semifinals as group-toppers. Even a washout will see them through. But if they lose on Sunday, they will need the Netherlands to beat South Africa, or Bangladesh to defeat Pakistan, but by not too big a margin.

Pakistan

Beating Bangladesh may not be enough in itself for Babar Azam’s team. They will need either Zimbabwe to beat India, or the Netherlands upsetting the Proteas, or at least sharing points with Temba Bavuma’s side. (READ MORE)