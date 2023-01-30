scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Watch: Banter between Jos Buttler and Rassie van der Dussen caught on stump mic

The umpire intervened and asked both players to calm down.

England skipper Jos Butler on left and Rassie van der Dussen on the right. (Screengrab)

English skipper Jos Buttler got into friendly banter with South African player Rassie van der Dussen during the second ODI between South Africa and England at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

The chitchat between the duo is caught on the stump mics. The English keeper is seen nudging the South African batter away during South Africa’s run-chase in the 19th over of the innings which started the banter between the duo.

Buttler asks Dussen to just relax to which he responds he was just trying to turn. Then Buttler says, “I am trying to get to the ball” to which the South African batter says “I saw”.

Buttler then continues the chitchat by saying “What’s your problem Rassie. It’s not all about you all the time I am allowed to try and catch the ball”. Meanwhile, the umpire intervened and asked both players to calm down.

van der Dussen scored 38 runs from 38 balls. The Proteas won the game by five wickets with five balls to spare.

South Africa clinched the three-match ODI series against England at home. Earlier winning the toss the Proteas opted to bowl first.

Powered by fifties from Harry Brook, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali, England posted 342 runs on the board in 50 overs. In return, the hosts chased down the total with five balls to spare.

Captain Temba Bavuma blasted a hundred 109 off 102 deliveries while David Miller scored a quickfire 58 off 37 to seal the match.

The third and final ODI between the teams is on Wednesday at Diamond Oval in Kimberley.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 15:12 IST
Aim of Bharat Jodo Yatra is to save liberal, secular ethos of India: Rahul Gandhi

