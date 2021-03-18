SA Legends vs SL Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 2nd Semi-Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

SL Legends vs SA Legends 2nd Semifinal: Winners will face India in the final.

Road Safety World Series 2021, SA Legends vs SL Legends Live Streaming: Sri Lanka and South Africa Legends are all set to lock horns on Thursday to secure the final berth in the Road Safety World Series final where the winners of the second semifinal will face India Legends.

Sachin Tendulkar-led India legends defeated West Indies Legends in the first semifinal on Wednesday. South Africa Legends are placed at the 3rd spot in the Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21 points table with 4 wins and 2 losses from their 6 matches of the league. The team is with 16 points.

While Sri Lanka Legends are placed at the top spot in the Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21 points table with 5 wins and one loss from their 6 matches of the league. The team is with 20 points.

Match details:

When is the semifinal between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends?

The 2nd semifinal between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends will be held on Thursday, March 18.

Where is the semifinal between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends being played?

The semifinal between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends will take place at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

The semifinal between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV Channel will broadcast the semifinal between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends?

The semifinal between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends will be broadcast on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Cineplex HD and COLORS Kannada Cinema.

Where can the semifinal between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends be live-streamed?

The semifinal between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends will be live streamed on VOOT and Jio TV App.

Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends T20 match Squads:

Sri Lanka Legends: Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Thilan Thushara, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof, Sanath Jayasuriya, Manjula Prasad, Malinda Warnapura, Dammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Chamara Kapugedra, Tillakratne Dilshan, Dulanjana Wijesinghe.

South Africa Legends: Morne Van Wyk, Alviro Petersen, Nicky Boje, Andrew Puttick, Thandi Tshabalala, Loots Bosman, Llyod Norris Jones, Zander de Bruyn, Monde Zondeki, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Jonty Rhodes, Makhaya Ntini, Justin Kemp.