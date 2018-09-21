S Sreesanth opens up about his lifetime ban on Bigg Boss 12

After a heated argument with Somi Khan earlier on Tuesday S Sreesanth had threatened to leave Bigg Boss 12. After a heated argument with Somi Khan earlier on Tuesday S Sreesanth had threatened to leave Bigg Boss 12.

Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth, who is currently a contestant in Bigg Boss season 12, was recently seen speaking about his lifetime ban from the cricket field. A lifetime ban from further participation in cricketting events was imposed on S Sreesanth by the BCCI after he was found involved in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing incident, while playing for Rajasthan Royals.

On the third day of the current season, Sreesanth was seen consolling Kirti Verma after she landed in the elimination zone for this week along with her Jodi Roshni Banik. The former fast bowler said that he is not allowed from entering the cricket ground, and hasn’t been to one for the last five years. He added that if his kid plays cricket then also he doesn’t visit the school ground.

Sreesanth recently ended up in a heated argument with contestant Somi Khan in the epiosde aired on Tuesday. The bowler accused her of having a bad upbringing. When the argument grew more intense, Sreesanth also threatened to quit the show and urged the Bigg Boss to release him from the house. Several contestants, including Karanvir Bohra tried to speak with the bowler, but the situation remained unchanged.

After the imposition of lifetime ban, the cricketer opted for a career in flims. Big Boss 12, which started on September 16 will continue for the next three months. The show is being hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

