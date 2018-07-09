S Sreesanth’s Herculean body inspires jokes at Harbhajan Singh’s expense

S Sreesanth was slapped by Harbhajan Singh during IPL 2008. (Source: File photo) S Sreesanth was slapped by Harbhajan Singh during IPL 2008. (Source: File photo)

Cricketer S Sreesanth’s image sporting a lean body has not gone unnoticed by those on social media even as the player continues to fight to return to the field. Ever since his last public appearance and picture, Sreesanth has toned up quite well and built up a superb physique and it was there for everyone to see when the player posted an image on his Instagram account. Once a skinny member of the Indian team, Sreesanth has transformed into a Hulk-like model as he gets ready to hit the movie screens. As per reports, Sreesanth feature in Kannada film Kempegowda 2. He is already a politician as well in Kerala.

The seamer has been posting his workout pics and how his body is evolving on a daily basis. In the latest pictures shared, it shows off a chiselled body and while some applauded his workout routine, some chose to see the funny side of it. And it came at Harbhajan Singh’s expense. It is worth remembering that the duo were involved in a controversy during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2008 when in a game between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth angered by the celebrations when getting MI players out. Harbhajan was subsequently banned from that season of the IPL and banned for five ODIs by BCCI.

Ensuing jokes and reactions to Sreesanth’s well-toned body had Twitterati laughing.

Imagine if he ever plays with Bhajji again. pic.twitter.com/uZ3ja7EFbb — Peeyush Sharma (@peeyushsharmaa) 5 July 2018

Good god. Sreesanth has turned into Kevin Nash 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/7DbBATYTzp — Ram (@machiramc) 5 July 2018

Sreesanth vs Harbhajan – Wrestlemania 40. pic.twitter.com/aMRxlggr1d — Adhithya Srinivasan (@adhisrini87) 5 July 2018

Looking at Sreesanth, I don’t think Bhajji

(Harbhajan) will even think about playing with Sree again 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/O0eqOMT5JX — Siddharth Jha (@jha_siddhus94) 5 July 2018

Sreesanth is currently out of action as his battle to return to the cricket field continues with the BCCI. He was handed a life ban on match fixing charges during IPL 2013. However, the court has since lifted the ban on the player even though BCCI continues to challenge the verdict.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd