Supreme Court sets aside life ban on Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider punishment

The Supreme Court Friday set aside the life ban on S Sreesanth and asked the cricket board to reconsider the quantum of punishment. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had banned Sreesanth for life over his role in the spot-fixing scandal in the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The SC bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, pronounced the order on Friday (March 15) over a plea filed by Sreesanth.

The court has directed BCCI to reconsider the punishment within a three-month period. The 35-year-old cricketer will get an opportunity to be heard by BCCI’s disciplinary committee on the quantum of the punishment, the court further ruled.

The Court also clarified that its order shall have no effect on criminal proceedings pending against S Sreesanth.

The bench of Justices Bhushan and K M Joseph had on February 28 reserved the judgment on his plea against the Kerala High Court’s verdict that had reversed the decision of August 7, 2017 by a single judge bench which had lifted the life ban on the the cricketer.

Representing Sreesanth, senior advocate Salman Khurshid had argued that if a life ban on cricketer-turned-politician Mohammad Azharuddin, who was accused for his involvement in match fixing scandal in 2000, can be reversed then why can’t the same be done for Sreesanth.

The cricketer had pleaded in the court that his international cricket career was virtually over but he should at least be allowed to play club cricket.

BCCI, on its part, had contended it has adopted a zero tolerance policy against corruption in the sport and the life ban cannot be revoked.

Thirty-six people were accused in the spot-fixing case, including Sreesanth, and were discharged by a Patiala House court in July, 2015. The Delhi Police had subsequently challenged the decision in Delhi High Court.