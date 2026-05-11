S Badrinath responds to outrage over on-air remark in IPL 2026: ‘Let him die there….’

Krunal Pandya of Royal Challengers Bengaluru reacts during Match 54 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, India, on May 10, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Former Chennai Super Kings and India batsman S Badrinath has responded after facing criticism for a remark he made on-air during the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Raipur on Sunday.

The 45-year-old took to social media platform X to clarify his comments, saying his intention during the broadcast was to highlight Ryan Rickelton’s sportsmanship rather than make a literal or offensive remark. He also pointed out that his use of colloquial Tamil on commentary may have led to confusion or misinterpretation.

Badrinath said the point he was trying to make was about appreciating Rickelton’s gesture on the field, and not the specific wording that later circulated online. He added that, in such situations, his instinct would always be to step in and help a fellow cricketer rather than ignore him.