Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
S Africa’s Kapp on compassionate leave after wife van Niekerk dropped from WC squad

Hosts South Africa left regular captain Van Niekerk out of the squad on Tuesday after the all-rounder failed to meet fitness requirements.

Kapp will not play in the final T20 of a triangular series against India. (Twitter)

The South Africa women’s cricket team have given all-rounder Marizanne Kapp compassionate leave after her wife Dane van Niekerk was dropped from the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup squad.

“The leave was granted so she can come back ready to play,” South Africa coach Hilton Moreeng told the BBC.

“She needed a break for compassionate leave and it was granted to her because we felt we are very happy with the form she is in, as far as her skills are considered.”

Kapp will not play in the final T20 of a triangular series against India.

“She (Kapp) is part of the World Cup she is committed to the World Cup cause,” Moreeng added.

South Africa begin their campaign against Sri Lanka in Cape Town on Feb. 10. New Zealand, Bangladesh and reigning champions Australia are the other teams in Group A.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 23:38 IST
