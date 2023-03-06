scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

S Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje out of second test v West Indies

South Africa have opted not to call up a replacement, which will likely mean a return for either of their spin options, Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, who were left out in the first game.

Nortje took a match tally of 6-84 in South Africa's 87-run first test victory in Pretoria, including first innings figures of 5-36 as he swung the match in the home side's favour with some fearsome fast bowling. (File)
Listen to this article
S Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje out of second test v West Indies
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

South Africa will be without fast bowler Anrich Nortje for the second and final test against West Indies that starts at The Wanderers on Wednesday after he picked up a mild groin injury and is to be rested.

Nortje took a match tally of 6-84 in South Africa’s 87-run first test victory in Pretoria, including first innings figures of 5-36 as he swung the match in the home side’s favour with some fearsome fast bowling.

South Africa have opted not to call up a replacement, which will likely mean a return for either of their spin options, Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, who were left out in the first game.

Also Read
Ujjwala Pawar: 'We played in front of 50,000 people in the late 1970’s'
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
Watch: Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi's daughter in a grand ceremon...
Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Highlights, T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh win...

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 16:26 IST
Next Story

IRCTC scam to land-for-jobs case: Cases, past and present, against Lalu Prasad, his family

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 06: Latest News
close