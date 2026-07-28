Why did Ryan Ten Doeschate, T Dilip leave so close to Test series against Lanka

For the second time in Gautam Gambhir’s tenure, there will be changes in the backroom staff with assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip ending their involvement with the team. (Sportzpics)

For the second time in Gautam Gambhir’s tenure, there will be changes in the backroom staff with assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip ending their involvement with the team.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the contracts of the two haven’t been renewed and a process is underway to name their replacements ahead of next month’s Sri Lanka tour.

Ten Doeschate, who had been with the Indian team since Gambhir’s tenure began in mid-2024, had already communicated his decision to move on.

“Ryan and Dilip’s contracts have ended and we are not extending them,” Saikia told The Indian Express. “Dilip was already on a one-year extension, which ended on June 8, and Ryan’s ended on June 10. In another two-three days, we will name their replacements,” the secretary added.