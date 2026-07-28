Why did Ryan Ten Doeschate, T Dilip leave so close to Test series against Lanka

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For the second time in Gautam Gambhir’s tenure, there will be changes in the backroom staff with assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip ending their involvement with the team.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the contracts of the two haven’t been renewed and a process is underway to name their replacements ahead of next month’s Sri Lanka tour.
Ten Doeschate, who had been with the Indian team since Gambhir’s tenure began in mid-2024, had already communicated his decision to move on.
“Ryan and Dilip’s contracts have ended and we are not extending them,” Saikia told The Indian Express. “Dilip was already on a one-year extension, which ended on June 8, and Ryan’s ended on June 10. In another two-three days, we will name their replacements,” the secretary added.
While Ten Doeschate had the option of seeking an extension like bowling coach Morne Morkel, it is understood that the former Netherlands captain was keen on exploring opportunities on the franchise circuit. It is learnt that Ten Doeschate is likely to join IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, whom he first represented as a player, winning two titles, before being part of the support staff when they won it in 2024 with Gambhir as mentor.
Soon after that tournament when Gambhir was appointed India head coach, Ten Doeschate was roped in alongside Morkel. Having relied on local coaches under Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid, India had two overseas support staff for the first time since Duncan Fletcher’s tenure almost a decade ago.
While there is uncertainty around Morkel’s future, it is understood that the former South Africa pacer has been given an extension. With the next big ICC event, the 50-over World Cup, in southern Africa, India believe Morkel’s experience and expertise will be needed.
In Gambhir’s two-year tenure so far, his support staff has witnessed a couple of big changes. At the end of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India parted ways with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, with Sitanshu Kotak coming in as replacement.
Though Ten Doeschate’s official designation has been that of assistant coach, he has largely been working with the batting group alongside Kotak, and also on the fielding. Within the team, he had been seen as a reliable sounding board for players, who had no hesitation in opening up to him in difficult situations. But given the dwindling performances of the batting group across conditions, questions had been raised about Ten Doeschate’s role and what he offered to the set-up.
With regards to Dilip, his future had been in doubt as the fielding continued to remain a worry for India across formats. When Dravid’s tenure ended, Dilip was also relieved of his duties initially, only for the board to make a last-minute U-turn and add him to Gambhir’s support staff.
In place of Dilip, the BCCI is understood to be looking at former Assam player Subhadeep Ghosh as a fielding coach. Stationed at the Centre of Excellence, Ghosh has been part of the system, working with India A, Under-19 as well as the India women’s team at different times.
At present, apart from Gambhir, India’s support staff includes Kotak, Morkel, Sairaj Bahutle (spin-bowling coach) and Hari Prasad Mohan (analyst).
India are set to leave for Sri Lanka on August 4, where they are scheduled to play two Tests that are crucial in terms of qualifying for the World Test Championship final.
Since losing the home series to South Africa last October-November, India have played only one Test against Afghanistan in June. Given the importance of the series, they will head to Sri Lanka 10 days before the first Test in Galle on August 15. Apart from having a short camp, India are likely to face Sri Lanka A in a three-day warm-up fixture in Colombo before heading further down south for the series opener.
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