Ten Doeschate on IND No.3 position: ‘Whoever plays, they’ll be given bit of run’

India’s assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate said that India’s No.3 spot has been passed on from player to player since Cheteshwar Pujara’s retirement and it was high time for them to stick with either Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal in that role.

Since Pujara, Shubman Gill, Padikkal, Sudharsan, Karun Nair and Washington Sundar have all been tried in that position to middling effect. The current no.3 Sudharsan has played 6 tests in the No.3 position and has managed just an average of over 27.

“There’s been a lot of changes in that spot and that’s not ideal, you know. You need to look at the incumbents for that role and and maybe stick with someone. It’s a difficult position to bat in and a very important position to bat. Dev comes in with a ton of runs in domestic cricket across all the formats and obviously Sai’s been high on runs in IPL with Gujarat, so they’re both in good form,” Ten Doeschate said at a press conference on Thursday.