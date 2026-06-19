Ryan Ten Doeschate names the ideal successor for Hardik Pandya

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has said Nitish Kumar Reddy as the natural successor for Hardik Pandya when it comes to seam-bowling all-rounder. With Pandya still not certain to play ODIs, India have been investing on Reddy over the last 18 months and having added a few extra yards of pace, they are grooming him for next year’s World Cup.

Although it could come down to one spot between Pandya and Reddy incase the former regains full fitness and is available for ODI selection, Ten Doeschate revealed having as many all-rounders as possible will offer India the much-needed balance in the format, which is lacking at present. “When Hardik’s fit, he obviously brings a different element because he’s such a strong batter, such a strong finisher. That sort of role scarcity is difficult to find a finisher who can give you overs as well. So those guys are all tracking really nicely. Like I said with Nitish, for the last 18 months he’s shown glimpses of how important he can be to this team, particularly in this format. I feel his body’s getting stronger and stronger and I sort of feel he is the natural successor or back-up to Hardik,” Ten Doeschate said.