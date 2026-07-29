After India coaching exit, Ryan ten Doeschate joins KKR as Strategy Head

Just weeks before India’s Test tour to Sri Lanka, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate vacated his post to join former Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. The three-time IPL winners announced Ten Doeschate’s appointment as their new Head of Cricket Strategy.

“In his new role, Ryan will lead the strategic direction for scouting, player recruitment, squad planning and performance evaluation across the Knight Riders network. He will work closely with the coaching teams to help build a consistent cricketing philosophy and approach across all Knight Riders franchises. As part of his role, he will also serve as Assistant Coach for Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 and Los Angeles Knight Riders in the MLC,” KKR said in its statement.