Ryan ten Doeschate ‘apologises’ after overtaking Virat Kohli, Babar Azam in rare feat

After surpassing the likes of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in the list of having the highest average in ODIs for players who have scored a minimum of 1000 runs, Netherlands cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate “apologised” for overtaking them. Responding to a tweet from ESPNcricinfo, the Dutch cricketer stated: “Apologies to all involved.”

Apologies to all involved. — Ryan ten Doeschate (@rtendo27) October 1, 2019

His acknowledgement for the current batting greats was well received by the cricket enthusiasts across the globe with Sri Lanka cricketer Dilshan Munaweera who called him the “GOAT”, which means greatest of all time.

?? GOAT — Dilshan Munaweera (@dilshanSD24) October 1, 2019

With a batting average of 67, Ten Doeschate has featured in 33 ODIs for the Netherlands in which he has amassed 1541 runs, which includes five centuries. The Dutch cricketer has also been part of the lucrative Indian Premier League, playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in five seasons from 2011 and 2015. The right-handed batsman recently helped English club Essex win their second County Championship in three years.

Advertising

Speaking after Essex’s title win, the cricketer was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying, “After all the hard work that goes in, it is important to celebrate that success,” ten Doeschate was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “But after that week in Taunton, it’s just starting to sink in now. The boys deserve to enjoy the occasion.”

“Sometimes, getting to the latter stages of the white-ball stuff is all you can do, then you just throw your name in the hat and have a crack at it. But the resolve was there this year to change the mindset, to say we are going to focus on white-ball but still drive the red-ball as well. It was a bit of a fairytale, the way the white-ball stuff came together, but the combination of hard work and good luck has resulted in two trophies,” he added.

The Dutch star had announced his retirement from international cricket after the 2011 World Cup, however, he came out of it to represent the Netherlands for a T20I series against Namibia.