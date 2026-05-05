Ryan Rickelton: The weightlifter who became Mumbai Indians’ most valuable batsman

Neil McKenzie has known Ryan Rickelton since before either of them had heard of the IPL. What he remembers first is not a cricket shot but a weight rack.

“He was a weightlifter at around 14, but like many South African kids, he was multi-skilled,” McKenzie, former South Africa batter and mentor, tells The Indian Express.

“He played squash, a lot of other sports, and that helped him massively. That base of strength and core stability from weight training has helped his power and balance. He’s always been very disciplined about his training. Probably one of the fittest and strongest guys you’ll find. It all accumulates into a well-balanced athlete, and that shows in how robust he is in the middle.”

That robustness has been Mumbai Indians’ one fixed point in an otherwise dissolving season. Rohit Sharma has played three matches, a hamstring keeping him out. Suryakumar Yadav has not found form. Hardik Pandya has not consistently delivered. Three wins in ten matches, playoff qualification hanging by a thread. Rickelton, the wicketkeeper-batsman from Johannesburg, has scored 380 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 190.95 — and done it without a wobble.

Part of it is a ground that suits him. After his 83 against Lucknow Super Giants, Rickelton explained why the Wankhede feels like home. “Coming from Johannesburg, the Wanderers, where you get a lot of similar pace and bounce. I didn’t believe it at first, but I really enjoy it. There’s nice pace in it, you get great value for shots, and the ball really flies here. I’ve adapted my game around this venue. If I can have a good firm base here, I’m quite happy.”

The comfort has been most visible on the leg side. Against KKR, 62 percent of his runs came through mid-wicket and long-on — the pick-up shot, the whip, good-length deliveries redirected before bowlers could adjust. Against SRH, where he made 123, it was 76 percent. Anything on his pads was punished; when they tried to move the ball away, he found the same zone anyway. Even against LSG, 61 percent came from that area. Three innings, same answer.

McKenzie points to one shot Rickelton has quietly made his own. “The flick over fine leg. He’s using the bowler’s pace, getting inside the line, and picking up that back-of-a-length ball. Or if it’s slightly fuller, he’s strong enough to just flick it over towards fine leg or square leg.” Deliberate work, now looking like instinct.

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The adaptation runs deeper than one ground or one shot. “Ryan has adapted really well. He’s worked hard on his spin play and adapting to different conditions. If you want to play international cricket, you have to adjust everywhere, and he’s done that.” The mental side has been worked on too. “In T20 cricket, you sometimes value your wicket too much when you’ve got a strong first-class record. He’s learned to back his attacking instincts and adapt that mindset really well.”

What McKenzie keeps coming back to is simpler. “He’s a run-getter. He loves scoring runs and finds a way. He’s not scared to ask questions. He knows his game really well and is always looking to improve. You won’t find a harder working cricketer in too many places. That’s what good players do.”

In a season where MI have searched for steadiness at the top, Rickelton has not needed to search for anything. He has simply batted.