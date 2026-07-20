Ruturaj Gaikwad set to lead West Zone in Duleep Trophy

West Zone’s Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates his century on day one of the Duleep Trophy 2025 second semifinal cricket match between Central Zone and West Zone, at BCCI Centre of Excellence ground, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, Sep. 4, 2025. (PTI Photo)

India and Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was named the captain while Mumbai’s Shams Mulani got the vice-captain duties for West Zone as the 15-member squad was announced on Monday following a meeting between the selection committee chaired by Mumbai chief selector Rajesh Pawar.

The leadership was handed over from pacer Shardul Thakur (who led the team last season) to Gaikwad who captains Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL and was recently the vice captain of the India A team in tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

The Duleep Trophy will be played at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from August 23 to September 10. The tournament will retain its zonal format for the 2026-2027 season.