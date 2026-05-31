Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces injured Riyan Parag in India A squad for SL tri-series

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Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag was on Sunday ruled out of India A’s upcoming tri-nation series in Sri Lanka due to an injury and Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was drafted in as his replacement, the BCCI announced.
“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Ruturaj Gaikwad to the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka. He replaces vice-captain Riyan Parag, who has been ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury. Riyan’s rehabilitation will be managed by the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE),” the BCCI said in a media release.
Parag had played the IPL with a hamstring injury and is expected to be out for nearly three months including rehabilitation.
The tri-series will feature Sri Lanka A, India A and Afghanistan A, and will be played in Dambulla from June 9 to June 21, 2026.
🚨 News 🚨
Ruturaj Gaikwad added to India A squad for tri-series in Sri Lanka as a replacement for injured Riyan Parag.
Details 🔽 https://t.co/COTmObu7Sg
— BCCI (@BCCI) May 31, 2026
Earlier this month, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Anukul Roy was added to the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series after Harsh Dubey was called up to India’s Test and ODI squads for the upcoming home series against Afghanistan.
The squad also includes teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi has been included in the white-ball squad who will face Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in a One-Day tri-series from June 9 to June 21. The team will be led by Tilak Varma.
India A are set to face Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A in two matches each during the round-robin stage which ends on June 19. The BCCI had also said that India A will play two long-form matches against Sri Lanka A after the tri-series and the squad for that series will be announced on a later date. “The white-ball series will be played in Dambulla, while the multi-day matches will take place in Galle,” the Board had said earlier this month.
Updated India A squad for tri-series: Tilak Varma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.