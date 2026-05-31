Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces injured Riyan Parag in India A squad for SL tri-series

Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag was on Sunday ruled out of India A’s upcoming tri-nation series in Sri Lanka due to an injury and Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was drafted in as his replacement, the BCCI announced.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Ruturaj Gaikwad to the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka. He replaces vice-captain Riyan Parag, who has been ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury. Riyan’s rehabilitation will be managed by the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE),” the BCCI said in a media release.

Parag had played the IPL with a hamstring injury and is expected to be out for nearly three months including rehabilitation.