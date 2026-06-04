Gaikwad to replace injured Kohli for Afghanistan ODIs, Patidar for India A

Ruturaj Gaikwad is likely to get picked as Virat Kohli’s replacement for three ODI series against Afghanistan whereas Rajat Patidar might be looked in for India A squad which will travel to Sri Lanka for tri-series involving Afghanistan.

The senior selection committee will have to make last minute changes after Kohli was ruled out for Afghanistan series starting from June 14 in Dharamsala due to a hamstring injury that he picked during the IPL final on Sunday. It is learnt that Kohli has been advised a minimum of two-week rest and though he may be fit in time for the last ODI on June 20, the selectors are unlikely to include him for the series which involves only three ODIs.

Gaikwad was earlier added to India A squad after Riyan Parag had gotten injured during IPL and the selection committee had added his name. The formal announcement is expected soon.

Meanwhile, during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s successful chase in the final against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, Kohli is understood to have faced slight discomfort on his hamstring and needed a bit of medical attention. Though he continued to bat without any struggle, further tests have revealed an injury to his hamstring. Since he has been advised two weeks rest, Kohli would be racing against to be immediately match fit. And more over, India have a busy ODI calendar ahead with India set to travel to England in July for a white-ball series that includes three ODIs.

Apart from Kohli, when the selectors sit down on Saturday to select India’s T20 squads for the tour of UK and Asian Games, they may have to take a call on Rohit Sharma’s availability for the Afghanistan series. The opener, despite struggling with a hamstring injury and missing a fair portion of Mumbai Indians fixtures, has been included in India’s ODI squad. But as mentioned by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, his availability depends on him clearing the fitness test. As things stand, there hasn’t been an update on Rohit’s fitness test and he hasn’t reported at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence yet.

In case Rohit isn’t able to clear the fitness test, then the selectors will hand a recall to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was the third-choice opener in the last two series. Though he scored his maiden ODI century in the last match he played, for the series against Afghanistan, the selectors chose Ishan Kishan as the back-up opener. But Jaiswal, with a compact game is seen as an exciting prospect and in case the selectors look beyond Rohit, is a strong candidate to open alongside captain Shubman Gill.

Apart from Kohli and Rohit, there are also concerns around Hardik Pandya. Since the IPL, where he did sit out a couple of games because of long-standing back issue, the all-rounder has reported at the CoE where his fitness is being monitored. Like Rohit, he is also expected to give a fitness test and only if he is cleared to bowl, will be made part of the team. If not, the selectors will have to name a replacement for Pandya as well.