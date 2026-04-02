Ruturaj Gaikwad on young CSK team: You have to allow them to make mistakes

Despite the big loss against Rajasthan Royals in their opening match, where they were outplayed on all fronts, Chennai Super Kings are looking to get back on their feet when they host Punjab Kings on Friday. With a largely inexperienced team at disposal and the likes of Dewald Brevis and MS Dhoni still recovering from injury, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has said they are trying to keep the young team in a positive mindset.

Having always relied on experienced players, CSK went for an overhaul in the mini-auctions ahead of the current season. Having missed a large chunk of previous season with an injury, this is again a fresh beginning of sorts for Gaikwad, who took over from Dhoni in 2024. “I think we didn’t have the best of squads last year. When I say that, no disrespect to any players. But, I think the combination didn’t just click the way we wanted. And then, obviously, the second year of the cycle, you just have limited options, limited pool available. And you try to fill in those gaps with whatever players available and hope that things will turn and things will fall in place. So, I think, yes, we might have missed out on few good players in the main auction that happened. As I said, it is a learning process. This year we tried to fix some of the places. A lot depends on how individuals click, how individuals play and perform as well,” Gaikwad said.