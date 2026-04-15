Ruturaj Gaikwad opens up on CSK’s 3-match losing streak and poor form: ‘Felt it was getting into my head even when batting’

After three losses in the first three games, Chennai Super Kings have registered back-to-back wins in the last two games against the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Skipper of the side, Ruturaj Gaikwad, after the win against KKR by 32 runs, revealed that the team’s performance was starting to get into his head while he was batting.

“Good to be on the winning side after a long time. Felt it was getting into my head even when batting. Feeling really good, just wanting to make sure to do what the team needs. Mentally, feeling positive,” Gaikwad said to the broadcasters.