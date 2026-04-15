Ruturaj Gaikwad opens up on CSK’s 3-match losing streak and poor form: ‘Felt it was getting into my head even when batting’

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After three losses in the first three games, Chennai Super Kings have registered back-to-back wins in the last two games against the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Skipper of the side, Ruturaj Gaikwad, after the win against KKR by 32 runs, revealed that the team’s performance was starting to get into his head while he was batting.
“Good to be on the winning side after a long time. Felt it was getting into my head even when batting. Feeling really good, just wanting to make sure to do what the team needs. Mentally, feeling positive,” Gaikwad said to the broadcasters.
The right-hander has been the crucial pillar in batting for CSK in the last few seasons; however, this campaign, things have not gone for him according to plan, but he was confident that a big knock is around the corner. “A big knock is just around the corner. Definitely, I will do it when it is needed,” he added.
In addition to the batting, one of the major concerns CSK were facing this tournament was bowling. But defending 193 runs on Tuesday, the bowling group stepped up.
“Defended a good score. Felt it was a par score, given wicket changed drastically after the first 7-8 overs. It started spinning and gripping. We were looking for 200-210 initially but then thought anything above 180 would be a good score. It was good. Slowly, it is coming together. Everyone knows what their role is. What lengths to bowl. Adjusting and adapting really well. We wanted to use Veer (Prasanth Veer) if we were short in batting but thought we had it covered,” Gaikwad said.
Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed was the destructor in chief for Chennai, bamboozling Kolkata batters. He ended up with the figures of 3/21. “Really happy to contribute to my team. Was humid, so was trying to keep my fingers dry – that helped me a lot to hit the right areas. Really happy with the pitch. Ball was not coming onto the bat. (On this performance) It gives a lot of confidence. Will keep putting a lot of effort to keep contributing to my team. Changing pace is great everywhere, on every wicket. Tonight, above 90(kph) was good,” Noor said after recieving his Player Of The Match award.
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