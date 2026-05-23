‘Ruturaj should not captain, Sanju is better’: Former CSK batter suggests captaincy switch

With the Chennai Super Kings crashing out of the IPL 2026 season after two successive defeats at the end of the league stage, former CSK batter Subramaniam Badrinath has urged a leadership rethink for the five-time winners for the next edition.

Badrinath minced no words as he sought CSK to sack captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and appoint India wicket-keeper Sanju Samson as the next skipper. Roped in ahead of the IPL 2025 season through a Rs 18 crore trade from the Rajasthan Royals, Samson emerged as CSK’s highest run-scorer in his first season with the side. It also coincided with a below-par season for Samson’s opening partner and captain.