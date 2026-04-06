‘If I would have contributed more, maybe it could have been different’: CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad after loss to RCB

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Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said that he should have contributed more on top of the order, placing the blame squarely on his own shoulders, after his team went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy on Sunday.
“If I would have contributed more, maybe it could have been different. It (the loss) was definitely on me today. We still had the game in our hands till the 13-14th over (of the bowling innings but let momentum slip after it,” he saud at the post-match presentation.
This was Chennai’s third loss of the season, earlier suffering defeats to Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Except for Sarfaraz Khan who scored 50, most of CSK’s big name batters failed to make much of an impact with Sanju Samson and Gaikwad falling for 9 and 7 respectively.
Ayush Mhatre scored just 1 while Kartik Sharma and Shivam Dube could only muster 6 and 18 respectively. At the backend, Prashant Veer (43) and Jamie Overton (37) tried to steady the ship which enabled CSK to cross 200 but they also fell at crucial moments.
Meanwhile, pleased as punch after his game-turning 25-ball-70, RCB’s Australian big-hitter Tim David attributed his superb performance against CSK to the inputs provided by his team’s batting coach Dinesh Karthik which helped him prepare for these conditions.
David, whom his skipper Rajat Patidar termed as the “best finisher he has ever seen”, hit eight sixes apart from three boundaries as RCB piled 250 for 3 and then bowled out CSK for 207.
“I do not change my game much, but I have confidence from all the preparation that I do. It is nice to work with DK (Dinesh Karthik’s fraternity name), he is an experienced player in these conditions. I have been in the IPL for a few years and with that kind of preparation, you don’t put pressure on yourself to perform,” David said at the post match presentation.
He certainly was happy as this kind of performance do not happen every day.
“Very pleased – it does not always happen that way. The skipper (Rajat Patidar, who scored 48 off 19 balls) was smoking it. And I just took some balls off him – it was super fun. Going in to bat with Jitesh (Sharma) and (Romario) Shepherd behind me really gives me confidence,” he said.
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