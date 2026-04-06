‘If I would have contributed more, maybe it could have been different’: CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad after loss to RCB

Jacob Duffy of Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings during Match 11 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India, on April 5, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said that he should have contributed more on top of the order, placing the blame squarely on his own shoulders, after his team went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy on Sunday.

“If I would have contributed more, maybe it could have been different. It (the loss) was definitely on me today. We still had the game in our hands till the 13-14th over (of the bowling innings but let momentum slip after it,” he saud at the post-match presentation.

This was Chennai’s third loss of the season, earlier suffering defeats to Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Except for Sarfaraz Khan who scored 50, most of CSK’s big name batters failed to make much of an impact with Sanju Samson and Gaikwad falling for 9 and 7 respectively.